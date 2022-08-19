Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.6 %

AYX opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

