Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

