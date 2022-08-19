Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

