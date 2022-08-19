Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

