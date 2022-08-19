Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 10,480 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,866.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

