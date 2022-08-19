Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coursera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Coursera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

