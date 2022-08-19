ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $477,593.76 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 271,101 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 299,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

