Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.