Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 222,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 133,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.