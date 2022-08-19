Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

