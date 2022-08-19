Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

