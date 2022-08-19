Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

