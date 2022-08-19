Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $23,233,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

