Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

