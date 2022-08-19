Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,724 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Atkore by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atkore by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

