Bank of America Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

