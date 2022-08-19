Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,519 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

