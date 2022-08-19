Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

