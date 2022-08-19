Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 92.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $23.25 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.