Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.