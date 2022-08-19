Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOX were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BOX by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BOX by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $30.99 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

