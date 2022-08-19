BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $20.43 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $846.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

