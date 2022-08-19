Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 2,817 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $190.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

