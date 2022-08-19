Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Acquires C$650,413.49 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Whitney George acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.36 per share, with a total value of C$650,413.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$650,413.49.

Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Whitney George acquired 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.10 per share, with a total value of C$120,250.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.16 per share, with a total value of C$361,559.00.

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.04.

Capstone Power Company Profile

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

