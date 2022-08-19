Carter Financial Group INC. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,498 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

