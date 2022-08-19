ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $620,349.10 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,282.84.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

