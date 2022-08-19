Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 107.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

