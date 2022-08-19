Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CIGI stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.47.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
