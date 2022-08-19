Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.51.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

