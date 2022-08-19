Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 153 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ITT by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ITT by 54.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

