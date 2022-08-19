Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,645 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

