Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Stem Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:STEM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,739,849 shares in the company, valued at $71,097,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,042 shares of company stock worth $7,405,763. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.