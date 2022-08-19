Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,613 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPRF opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

