Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.