Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.51.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

