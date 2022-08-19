Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

CORT stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,213,173 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

