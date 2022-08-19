Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

