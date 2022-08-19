Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $17.54 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.