DA Davidson Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.