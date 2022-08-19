Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 5,360 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $259.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.