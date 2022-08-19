David B. Pitofsky Sells 82,028 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

News Stock Down 0.3 %

NWSA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of News

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.