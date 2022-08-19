Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,436 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,595,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,862,000 after purchasing an additional 600,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 55.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 933,512 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.68. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

