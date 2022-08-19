Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $1,335,040.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $100.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

