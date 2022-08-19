Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Sells $503,360.00 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Driven Brands stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
