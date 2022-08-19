Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.