EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.
NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
