EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

