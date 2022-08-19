Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Christian Muirhead Sells 19,502 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Muirhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR opened at 24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.96 and a 200 day moving average of 24.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

