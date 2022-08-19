Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 52,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

NYSE EDR opened at 24.04 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of 21.96 and a 200-day moving average of 24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740 over the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

