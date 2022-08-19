Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,359 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

