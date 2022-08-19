Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XPO opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.